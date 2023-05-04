Q1 2023 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Monica Shaw - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted to welcome you to our Q1 webcast. This is our usual disclaimer slide. And today, what we'd like to cover is our Q1 highlights, the progression of the commercialization of Pepaxti, our next steps as a company and our financials for the quarter.



So looking at our Q1 highlights, I started as CEO on the 4th of January, and Holger started as CFO on January 18. We continue to be rewarded for our innovation with a research grant from the Sweden Innovation Agency to explore our PDC platform further beyond hematology, in solid tumors. And we continue our scientific engagement with publication of LIGHTHOUSE, ANCHOR data and OCEAN quality of life. After the period, we are pleased to note that we were able to issue warrants to utilize our first loan tranche from the EIB which prolongs our