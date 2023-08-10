Q2 2023 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Oncopeptides Q2 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Sofia Heigis; and CFO, Holger LembrÃ©r. Please go ahead.



Sofia Heigis - Oncopeptides AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, everyone and a warm welcome to the Oncopeptides presentation for investors and media of our report for the second quarter. These are the standard disclaimers. My name Sofia Heigis. And on the call, I have our CFO, Holger LembrÃ©r. After my introduction, Holger will give you the financial summary for the second quarter, followed by a commercial update by myself.



While I have been the CFO of the company less than a week, I have been with the company for more than 3 years and focused the last year to lead the commercialization of Pepaxti. I therefore believe that the runway into my new role will be short. I am both humbled and excited about my new role, but I am also full of confidence for 2 reasons. I know the Oncopeptides organization, the competencies, the mindset, the engagement and the drive. I feel