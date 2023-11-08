Q3 2023 Oncopeptides AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sofia Heigis - Oncopeptides AB - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Oncopeptides' presentation for investors and media of our report for the third quarter. These are the standard disclaimers.



My name is Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. And with me on the call, I have our CFO, Holger LembrÃ©r. After my introduction, Holger will give you the financial summary for the second quarter, followed by commercial and strategy update by myself.



Looking at the third quarter, sales for Pepaxti in Europe continue to show a positive trend with SEK2.6 million in revenue in Q3, while volumes remain at relatively low levels the important upward trend continues. The number of sold vials in Germany has tripled in Q3 versus Q2.



While this presentation will focus on Q3, I'm happy to also share that the positive trend continues into the fourth quarter as the number of sold vials in Europe in October alone almost reached the number of the entire third quarter.



We used the numbers of sold vials as a key metric, given it illustrates and allows for comparability across markets and time