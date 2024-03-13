What's Driving Live Oak Bancshares Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $1.8 billion, with the current stock price at $40.22. Over the past week, LOB has experienced a gain of 1.69%, and looking at a broader timeframe, the stock has gained an impressive 12.56% over the past three months. According to the GF Value, which is currently at $40.27, Live Oak Bancshares is considered fairly valued. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was seen as modestly undervalued with a past GF Value of $42.81.

Introduction to Live Oak Bancshares Inc

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates within the banking industry, providing specialized lending and deposit-related services to small businesses across the United States. The company's approach to lending is unique, focusing on industry-specific lending and government-guaranteed loan programs. Live Oak Bancshares has carved out a niche for itself by offering expertise in certain industries, known as verticals, and extending credit to qualified borrowers within these sectors. The bank's loan portfolio includes loans partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, among other programs. 1765379860659859456.png

Assessing Profitability

Live Oak Bancshares Inc's profitability is commendable, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 8.76%, which is better than 42.01% of its peers in the industry. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) stands at 0.69%, surpassing 35.51% of competitors. Notably, Live Oak Bancshares has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of companies in the banking sector. 1765379878095581184.png

Growth Trajectory of Live Oak Bancshares

The company's growth metrics are also impressive. With a Growth Rank of 6/10, Live Oak Bancshares has demonstrated solid growth patterns. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 12.20%, outperforming 72.36% of companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 17.20%, which is better than 90.3% of its peers. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 4.20%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a robust 28.50%, both indicating strong earnings growth. 1765379894684053504.png

Significant Investment Holders

Notable investment firms have taken significant positions in Live Oak Bancshares, signaling confidence in the company's prospects. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder with 1,911,431 shares, representing 4.28% of the company's shares. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss follows closely with 1,685,443 shares, accounting for 3.78% of the shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY also holds a stake with 230,218 shares, making up 0.52% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Live Oak Bancshares holds its ground with a market cap of $1.8 billion. Merchants Bancorp (MBIN, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap at $1.88 billion, while Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC, Financial) and Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) have market caps of $1.5 billion and $1.28 billion, respectively. This positioning reflects Live Oak Bancshares' solid standing within the banking industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has demonstrated a strong stock performance recently, with a fair valuation according to the GF Value. The company's profitability and growth prospects are robust, as evidenced by its Profitability and Growth Ranks. The confidence of major holders in the company's stock further solidifies its market position. When juxtaposed with its competitors, Live Oak Bancshares maintains a competitive edge, suggesting a stable investment opportunity for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.