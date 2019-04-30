Q1 2019 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Orange Polska First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's host is Mr. Leszek Iwaszko, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Hello. Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to our conference for the first quarter 2019. I'm Head of Investor Relations, Leszek Iwaszko. Our speakers for today will be Jean-Francois Fallacher, the CEO of Orange Polska; and Maciej Nowohonski, the CFO of Orange Polska. I hand the floor to Jean-Francois to begin the presentation. Thank you.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Fallacher - Orange Polska S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Leszek. So welcome, everyone, to our conference. Let me start directly with the first slide of the presentation, which is Slide #6, where you can see the highlights of our Q1 results presented next to 2019 year guidance. So as you know, we are guiding for growth of both revenues and EBITDAaL, and with full