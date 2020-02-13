Feb 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And I would like to welcome you to the Full Year 2019 Orange Polska Results Call. (Operator Instructions) The format of the call will be a presentation by the management team followed by a question-and-answer session. So without further ado, I would like to pass the line to Mr. Leszek Iwaszko, the Head of Investor Relations at Orange Polska. Please go ahead, sir.
Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our results conference summarizing Q4 and full year 2019. I have the pleasure to introduce management team who will be speaking today, starting with our CEO, Jean-FranÃ§ois Fallacher; Bozena Lesniewska, who is in charge of Business Market -- Deputy CEO, in charge of Business Market; Mariusz Gaca, Deputy CEO, in charge of Consumer Market; and Maciej Nowohonski, our CFO.
Let me now hand the floor to Jean-FranÃ§ois to begin the presentation.
Jean-FranÃ§ois Fallacher -
Full Year 2019 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...