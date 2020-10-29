Q3 2020 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Hello, welcome, everyone, to our conference summarizing Q3 and 9 months of 2020.



Let me introduce details for today's call. I have a pleasure to introduce our new CEO, Julien Ducarroz. And we also have Jacek Kunicki, our CFO, on the conference. I will now hand the floor to Julien to begin the presentation.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, on our conference summarizing third quarter and 9 months of this year. It's a pleasure for me to be here for the first time, and I'm looking forward to work with you. I will start with business highlights, and Jacek will follow on the financial review. And then we will conclude with a conclusion and take your question.



So let's start on the Slide #6, which is an overview where we stand after 9 months of the year against our full year guidance and expectation. Our performance in Q3 was in line with our expectation and the full year plan remain