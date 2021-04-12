Apr 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and I would like to welcome you to Orange Polska conference call considering FiberCo project. (Operator Instructions)



So without further ado, I would now like to pass the line to Leszek. Leszek, the floor is yours.



Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Hello. Welcome, everyone, to our call regarding FiberCo project. Speaker for the call will be today Jacek Kunicki, our CFO. Let me hand the floor to Jacek now.



Jacek Kunicki - Orange Polska S.A. - CFO, Executive Director of Finance & Management Board Member



Thank you, Leszek. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for finding the time to dial in into our call. What we wanted to do is to take this time to go over the FiberCo deal that was signed over the weekend and to explain the rationale and the details of our endeavor. We've published a short presentation, which we will use to assist the explanation.



The highlights of the project are laid out in 6 clear points on Slide 2. So