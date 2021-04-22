Q1 2021 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Hello. Welcome, everyone, to our conference summarizing first quarter of 2021 results.



Speakers for today's conference will be Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Polska; and Jacek Kunicki, our CFO.



Let me hand the floor to Julien to begin the presentation.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 results. So today, I will highlight what we did in Q1. Jacek will follow with our financial, and I will summarize our main action for the rest of the year, and then we will gladly take your question.



So moving on the next slide, highlighting the main event of Q1. So obviously, FiberCos has been a big achievement. Also, technically, it was not in Q1, but we believe that this is a very important and structural even for Orange Polska. I remind you that it will enable us to expand the footprint while allocating our CapEx towards the