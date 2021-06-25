Jun 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Maciej Krzysztof Witucki - Orange Polska S.A. - Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Ladies and gentlemen, because it's 11:01 a.m. I may just as well welcome you to this Ordinary General Meeting of Orange Polska. My name is Maciej Witucki. I'm Head of the Supervisory Board. The management meeting -- the general meeting has been convened according to the -- according to Article 399 paragraph 1 of the commercial companies code, according to the resolution of 27th of May. So I call this meeting to order.
This meeting is webcast, currently live. And meeting is attended by shareholders in a remote mode. I have 2 jabs, my vaccination is double dosed. So I take the liberty of taking off my mask. So let me move to the first item on the agenda, the election of the Chairman. Before candidates are proposed. I would like to ask the technical crew to instruct those gathered here about the way we're going to vote.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good morning. You have all received tablets, while you signed up for this meeting. You will find your data and your documents on
Orange Polska SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...