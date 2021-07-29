Half Year 2021 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our call summarizing second quarter and H1 2021 results. Our speakers for today's presentation will be Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Polska; and Jacek Kunicki, our CFO.



Let me now turn the floor to Julien to begin the presentation.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, in our conference summarizing second quarter and first half of 2021. So as usual, I will start with the highlights of our quarter. Jacek will take over more on the financials, and I will come back to summarize our second half of the year.



So let me start on Slide #5. So those are the key highlights of the quarter. Obviously, one of the