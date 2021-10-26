Oct 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Leszek, please go ahead.
Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Orange Polska Results for Third Quarter and 9 Months of 2021. We have today joining -- we are joined today by our CEO, Julien Ducarroz; and our CFO, Jacek Kunicki. We will be giving his presentation.
I hand the floor to Julien to begin the presentation.
Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board
Good morning, everyone. Welcome everyone on our conference summarizing third quarter and 9 months of this year. As usually, I will start with the highlight of the quarter. Jacek will follow with the financial review. Then I will come back for our final conclusion and open the floor for your questions.
So let's go on Slide #5, and I will highlight the third quarter main event. So Q3 was another quarter of strong financial result. Our value strategy drives robust performance of our core telecom services. This
Q3 2021 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...