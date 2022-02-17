Full Year 2021 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Orange Polska's Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on the 17th of February 2022. Firstly, I'd like to apologize for the short delay in starting the call due to technical issues. (Operator Instructions). The format of today's recorded call will be a presentation by Orange Polska management team, followed by a question-and-answer session. So without further ado, I would now like to pass the line to Orange Polska CEO, Julien Ducarroz. Please go ahead, sir, the line is yours.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, on our conference summarizing fourth quarter and full year 2021. This morning, I will be supported by Jacek, our CFO; Jolanta, in charge of Consumer Units; and Bozena for the B2B unit.



Let's start on Slide 5. In 2021, we presented our new midterm strategy. We told you that we want to go beyond and reach for more both commercially and internally as an organization. In those term, the first year of