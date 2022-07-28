Half Year 2022 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Hello, and welcome again. Apologies for small technical problems.



I hand again the floor to Julien to begin the presentation.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Sorry for this small technical problem. But welcome everyone on our conference summarizing second quarter and first half of 2022. Agenda is as usual, me and Jacek will go through business and financial review. And at the end, we will answer to your question.



Let's start on Slide 5, with a key message for the quarter. I'm happy to tell you that Q2 was a very good start, a very good period for Orange Polska. We delivered despite the fact that the environment is increasingly challenging due to the rising inflation and energy prices. Against this backdrop, our commercial and financial results were strong. Our customer base expanded faster than last year. ARPO growth continued to grow. After a slow start of the year, handset sales rebounded