Orange Polska SA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



OPL.WA - Orange Polska SA

Orange Polska SA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Oct 06, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jacek Krauss



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, it's 10:31. I'd like to welcome you at this Extraordinary General Meeting of Orange Polska S.A. It was summoned by [4822] resolution by the Management Board based on Article 398 and 399 in line with Article 402 Commercial Code of Companies and Articles of Associations.



The announcement was duly placed on the website of the company, number -- current report #14 dated September 8. Therefore, based on Article 18 of our articles, I now open the proceedings of the General Meeting.



This meeting is being webcast in real time. Shareholders may participate by means