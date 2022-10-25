Q3 2022 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Leszek Iwaszko - Orange Polska S.A. - Director of IR Department



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome you to the Orange Polska 3Q 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Leszek Iwaszko, and I'm in-charge of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) The format of the call will be a presentation by the management team followed by a question-and-answer session.



Speakers for today would be Julien Ducarroz, the CEO of Orange Polska; and CFO, Jacek Kunicki.



So without further ado, I would like to pass the line to Julien to begin the presentation.



Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, on our conference summarizing third quarter and 9 months of 2022. I will go through the main business update, and then Jacek will tell us about the financials, and we'll resume on the conclusion and take your question at the end.



So going on Slide 5, I'm happy to tell you that our business performance in Q3 was strong and