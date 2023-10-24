Q3 2023 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and let me welcome you to Orange Polska Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Leszek Iwaszko, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations. The format of the call will be a presentation made by the management team, followed by the Q&A session. Speakers for today will be Liudmila Climoc, the CEO of Orange Polska; and Jacek Kunicki, CFO.



So without further ado, I would like to pass the line to Liudmila to begin the presentation.



Liudmila Climoc - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of Management Board



Thank you, Leszek. Good morning. Welcome to our conference summarizing our performance in the third quarter and 9 months of this year. It's my pleasure to welcome you for the first time in my role. Dialogue with shareholders will be important topic for me. So, I hope to be meeting you in-person in the future.



The format of presentation is unchanged, and I will start with business highlights, and Jacek will follow with a financial review, and then I will