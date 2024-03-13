Morning Brew: Market Eyes Powell's Testimony, CrowdStrike Soars on Earnings Beat

Today's News

U.S. stock index futures on Wednesday indicated a positive start to the trading day, with investors keenly awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress. The anticipation revolves around any signals regarding the future direction of monetary policy, especially in light of recent economic data. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures all pointed upwards, reflecting a rebound in growth stocks following Tuesday's sell-off.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) experienced volatility in pre-market trading, eventually climbing about 3% after reporting a 21% increase in net sales for the holiday quarter. The company attributed this growth to a significant surge in sales from its Abercrombie brands and a disciplined financial strategy that led to an operating margin expansion.

Foot Locker (FL, Financial) shares took a hit, dropping nearly 14% before the market opened. The decline came after the company reported a swing in its financial performance, contrasting sharply with the positive momentum seen in other retail sectors.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI, Financial) caught the attention of investors as Argus initiated coverage with a Buy rating and set a bullish price target, highlighting the company's significant role in the generative AI and server market. This optimism is backed by Super Micro's impressive earnings growth and revenue jump reported for 2023.

CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) emerged as a standout performer, with shares surging over 20% in pre-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter results. The cybersecurity firm exceeded expectations, drawing commendation from Wall Street for its growth, profitability, and free cash flow. This positive sentiment spilled over to other companies in the cybersecurity sector, including Palo Alto Networks (PANW, Financial), Fortinet (FTNT, Financial), Zscaler (ZS, Financial), and Check Point Software (CHKP, Financial).

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw its shares rise after the U.S. Army selected the company for a significant contract related to its next-generation targeting system. This development underscores Palantir's growing influence in defense and technology sectors.

On the economic front, the ADP National Employment Report indicated a solid increase in private sector employment for February, though slightly below expectations. This data provides a nuanced view of the labor market, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

JD.com (JD, Financial) experienced a notable uptick, surging 10% in pre-market trading after announcing a stock buyback program and reporting earnings that beat estimates. This news highlights the competitive dynamics within the Chinese e-commerce sector and the broader implications for global markets.

Regulatory adjustments to the Basel III endgame rules for banks are anticipated, potentially easing the capital requirements and reflecting feedback from the banking industry. This development could have significant implications for financial institutions and their operational strategies.

BiomX (PHGE) shares soared following the announcement of a merger agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, alongside a $50M private placement. This move signals strategic consolidation within the biotech sector, aiming to leverage synergies and accelerate growth.

Canoo (GOEV) announced a reverse stock split in an effort to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, reflecting the challenges and strategic adjustments within the electric vehicle sector.

GE Vernova (GE) reaffirmed its financial outlook and outlined ambitious growth targets ahead of its spinoff, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and market positioning within the energy sector.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
