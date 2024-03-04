Mar 04, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Dave Tenant - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



(audio in progress) [Dave Tennant], Morgan Stanley, and welcome Alan to the Morgan Stanley Tech Conference.



Alan Edrick - OSI Systems Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thanks for having us, David.



Dave Tenant - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Wonderful. So because of OSI Systems and Alan has been the CFO since 2006.



Alan Edrick - OSI Systems Inc - Chief Financial Officer



That's correct.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley - AnalystAll time, yeah, that is a amazing run at this great company. So yes, so maybe just give us the start off just warm us up with I will dive into the different components in a second, but just give us a sense for the mission of the company is that drive solutions for safer and healthier world? And so what was sort of the origins of the company and the mission, how it all fits together?- OSI Systems Inc - Chief