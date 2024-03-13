Pool Corp (POOL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $410.08, Pool Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 0.26%, marked against a three-month change of 15.66%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Pool Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Pool Corp the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Pool Corp's Business

Pool Corp (POOL, Financial), with a market cap of $15.74 billion and sales of $5.54 billion, operates as a leading distributor of swimming pool supplies and related products. The company boasts an operating margin of 13.47% and has established itself as a key player in the industry by selling national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120,000 customers. Pool Corp's offerings include essential pool-maintenance products, such as chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment like packaged pools, cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Its customer base spans pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Pool Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Pool Corp stands impressively at 12.78, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 7.44, Pool Corp exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.25, Pool Corp's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Pool Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Pool Corp's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the most recent figure at 13.47%. Furthermore, the company's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise, indicating growing efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Pool Corp's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Pool Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.8%, which outperforms better than 70.21% of companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. Moreover, Pool Corp has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 18.7 and a five-year rate of 26.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Pool Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find Pool Corp an attractive addition to their portfolios. With a GF Score that signals high outperformance potential, Pool Corp stands out as a company with the financial resilience and growth prospects that value investors seek.

