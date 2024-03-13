What's Driving Oxford Industries Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.6 billion, the company's shares are trading at $102.61. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of 5.71%, yet when looking at the broader picture, OXM has gained 11.57% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $133.56, up from a past GF Value of $130.93. This suggests that despite recent losses, the stock's overall trajectory has been positive.

Understanding Oxford Industries Inc

Oxford Industries Inc, operating in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, is known for its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. These brands are synonymous with upscale sportswear and related products, with Tommy Bahama catering to both men and women, while Lilly Pulitzer focuses on women's and girls' dresses and sportswear. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the Tommy Bahama division. This business model has allowed Oxford Industries to carve out a significant niche in the apparel market.

1765395945182359552.png

Profitability Analysis

Oxford Industries boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 7 out of 10, indicating a robust position within its industry. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 13.07%, outperforming 85.51% of 1,056 companies in the same sector. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is equally remarkable at 25.92%, surpassing 91.41% of its peers. The Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 13.09% and 15.58% respectively, both indicating efficient management and profitability. With nine years of profitability over the past decade, Oxford Industries demonstrates a consistent track record of financial health.

1765395963960258560.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 5 out of 10. Oxford Industries has seen a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 9.40%, which is better than 67.32% of 1,013 companies in the same industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at 3.40%, and the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 5.60%. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a robust 36.00%, indicating strong earnings potential moving forward.

1765395982788489216.png

Top Shareholders

Notable investment firms have taken an interest in Oxford Industries. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 29,980 shares, representing 0.19% of the company's shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) owns 13,187 shares, and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 11,921 shares, each with a 0.08% stake in the company. These holdings reflect the confidence of seasoned investors in the company's future performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Oxford Industries maintains a competitive edge. G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) has a market cap of $1.33 billion, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI, Financial) is valued at $1.93 billion, and FIGS Inc (FIGS, Financial) stands at $936.212 million. Oxford Industries' market cap of $1.6 billion positions it comfortably within this range, suggesting a stable standing among its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Oxford Industries Inc's stock performance has been a mixed bag in the short term but shows a positive trend over the past three months. The company's valuation indicates it is modestly undervalued, presenting potential for investors. With strong profitability metrics and a solid growth outlook, Oxford Industries appears to be in a good position to maintain its market presence. The confidence shown by significant holders further bolsters the company's investment profile. Finally, when compared to its competitors, Oxford Industries holds its own, suggesting resilience and potential for continued success in the apparel industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.