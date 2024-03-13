What's Driving Myriad Genetics Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $2.1 billion, the stock price stands at $23.32. Over the past week, MYGN has seen a 5.32% decline, yet this short-term loss contrasts with a significant 21.65% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $24.56, slightly down from the past GF Value of $24.78. Previously considered modestly undervalued, MYGN's recent price appreciation has brought it closer to its intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Overview of Myriad Genetics Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc, operating within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, offering a suite of services that evaluate disease risk. The company's product portfolio includes MyRisk, a comprehensive 48-gene panel for cancer risk assessment, and BRACAnalysis CDx, an FDA-approved diagnostic tool for PARP inhibitors. Additionally, Myriad Genetics provides GeneSight, a psychotropic drug response test for depression, and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal screening. The recently launched Precise Oncology Solutions integrates various diagnostic and prognostic tests, catering to the needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. 1765396075797180416.png

Assessing Profitability

Myriad Genetics' profitability is a mixed picture. The company's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability relative to other companies. Its operating margin is currently at -19.20%, which is better than 41.33% of 225 companies in the industry. The ROE is at a concerning -33.56%, yet this is still better than 30% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA and ROIC are negative at -22.50% and -15.08%, respectively, but these figures are still more favorable than a significant portion of the industry. Over the past decade, Myriad Genetics has managed to be profitable in 6 out of 10 years, which is better than 49.03% of 155 companies. 1765396093681692672.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a balance of challenges and potential. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is a modest 1.90%, outperforming 30.3% of 198 companies. However, the 5-year revenue growth rate per share shows a decline of 4.10%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 8.56%, which is more optimistic and better than 62% of the companies. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is at -12.20%, which, while negative, is still better than 24.42% of the industry. These figures suggest that while Myriad Genetics has faced challenges, there is potential for growth on the horizon. 1765396111104831488.png

Key Shareholders

Significant shareholders in Myriad Genetics include Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), holding 5,283,982 shares, representing 5.89% of the company. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 157,969 shares, amounting to 0.18%, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,856 shares, or 0.02%. The involvement of these notable investors may signal confidence in the company's future direction and could influence the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

Myriad Genetics operates in a competitive landscape, with close rivals such as NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) with a market cap of $2.04 billion, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial) at $2.19 billion, and Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) leading slightly with a market cap of $2.32 billion. These competitors are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, indicating a highly competitive environment within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Myriad Genetics Inc's stock performance has been robust over the past quarter, aligning closely with its GF Value and shifting from modestly undervalued to fairly valued. The company's profitability metrics, while negative, are competitive within the industry, and its growth prospects, particularly in terms of future revenue, are promising. The presence of significant shareholders may provide additional stability and confidence in the stock. When compared to its competitors, Myriad Genetics holds its ground, suggesting a solid market position within its sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.