What's Driving Myriad Genetics Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $2.1 billion, the stock price stands at $23.32. Over the past week, MYGN has seen a 5.32% decline, yet this short-term loss contrasts with a significant 21.65% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $24.56, slightly down from the past GF Value of $24.78. Previously considered modestly undervalued, MYGN's recent price appreciation has brought it closer to its intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Overview of Myriad Genetics Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc, operating within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, offering a suite of services that evaluate disease risk. The company's product portfolio includes MyRisk, a comprehensive 48-gene panel for cancer risk assessment, and BRACAnalysis CDx, an FDA-approved diagnostic tool for PARP inhibitors. Additionally, Myriad Genetics provides GeneSight, a psychotropic drug response test for depression, and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal screening. The recently launched Precise Oncology Solutions integrates various diagnostic and prognostic tests, catering to the needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Assessing Profitability

Myriad Genetics' profitability is a mixed picture. The company's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability relative to other companies. Its operating margin is currently at -19.20%, which is better than 41.33% of 225 companies in the industry. The ROE is at a concerning -33.56%, yet this is still better than 30% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA and ROIC are negative at -22.50% and -15.08%, respectively, but these figures are still more favorable than a significant portion of the industry. Over the past decade, Myriad Genetics has managed to be profitable in 6 out of 10 years, which is better than 49.03% of 155 companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a balance of challenges and potential. The 3-year revenue growth rate per share is a modest 1.90%, outperforming 30.3% of 198 companies. However, the 5-year revenue growth rate per share shows a decline of 4.10%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 8.56%, which is more optimistic and better than 62% of the companies. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is at -12.20%, which, while negative, is still better than 24.42% of the industry. These figures suggest that while Myriad Genetics has faced challenges, there is potential for growth on the horizon.

Key Shareholders

Significant shareholders in Myriad Genetics include Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), holding 5,283,982 shares, representing 5.89% of the company. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 157,969 shares, amounting to 0.18%, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,856 shares, or 0.02%. The involvement of these notable investors may signal confidence in the company's future direction and could influence the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

Myriad Genetics operates in a competitive landscape, with close rivals such as NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) with a market cap of $2.04 billion, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial) at $2.19 billion, and Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) leading slightly with a market cap of $2.32 billion. These competitors are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, indicating a highly competitive environment within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Myriad Genetics Inc's stock performance has been robust over the past quarter, aligning closely with its GF Value and shifting from modestly undervalued to fairly valued. The company's profitability metrics, while negative, are competitive within the industry, and its growth prospects, particularly in terms of future revenue, are promising. The presence of significant shareholders may provide additional stability and confidence in the stock. When compared to its competitors, Myriad Genetics holds its ground, suggesting a solid market position within its sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.