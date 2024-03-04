Mar 04, 2024 / 10:55PM GMT

Brett K. Klein - Morgan Stanley - MD



We're on. The clock's already rolling. All right. Thank you. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm Brett Klein from the Morgan Stanley Technology Banking team. Thrilled to have OpenText with me here today hosting the EVP and CFO, Madhu Ranganathan on stage. Madhu, thank you very much for being here today.



Madhu Ranganathan - Open Text Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Thank you for having us.



Brett K. Klein - Morgan Stanley - MD



So I'm going to start out with a big picture and maybe just give you a few minutes to frame the OpenText opportunity for investors. So give us -- OpenText is a big, broad business. Give us some of the framework as you think about the market segments and product areas that you are in as a business today.



Madhu Ranganathan - Open Text Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Yes, absolutely. Thank you again for having us, and thank you all for joining. So think information management. We are a global