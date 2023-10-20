Q3 2023 Ovzon AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's webcast presentation where we have Ovzon presenting the Q3 report for 2023. With us presenting, we have the CEO, Per Noren; and CFO, Noora Jayasekara, who will be presenting and answering your questions. (Operator Instructions) And with that said, please go ahead with your presentation.



Per Noren - Ovzon AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our webcast today regarding Ovzon's third quarter 2023. As we said, my name is Per Noren. I'm the President and CEO of Ovzon. And by my side here today, I have our Chief Financial Officer, Noora Jayasekara, who is going to present our financials more in detail later in the presentation.



Before I start the formal presentation, I just want to acknowledge that we have announced a number of critical things in the last 24 hours. First of all, and most excitingly, it's the improved time line for the launch of Ovzon 3. Thanks to a great team for the last few months,