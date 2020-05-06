May 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences of California Incorporated First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Trevin Rard. Ma'am, please go ahead.



Trevin Rard - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences first quarter 2020 conference call. We hope that you are keeping well during this time. We're hosting our call from a number of different locations today, so please bear with us if there are any technical challenges or pauses. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com, or alternatively, as furnished on Form 8-K, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec