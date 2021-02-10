Feb 10, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Trevin Rard. Please go ahead.



Trevin Rard - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. We hope that you're keeping well during this time. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we'll be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com, or alternatively, as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.



With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer; and Ben