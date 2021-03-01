Mar 01, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon. This is Doug Schenkel from the Cowen Life Science and Diagnostic Tools team. It is my pleasure to welcome Christian Henry to the Cowen conference for the first time as CEO and President of Pacific Biosciences. It's also great to have Susan Kim with us, the company's CFO. So thanks, guys, for taking the time to do this with us today.



I think what we're going to do format-wise is -- and just Susan and Christian tell me if I'm messing this up already, but I'll hand over to you guys. We'll go through a brief presentation, and then we'll just pivot to Q&A after.



Christian O. Henry - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, that's right. We'll just give a brief overview, and then we'll have plenty of time for questions.



Doug Schenkel - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. That's fantastic. Well, thanks, guys.