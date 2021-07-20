Jul 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences to acquire Omniome conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mr. Todd Friedman. Please go ahead.
Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on such short notice to discuss the definitive agreement to acquire -- for Pacific Biosciences to acquire Omniome. If you've not had a chance to read today's release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section at our website at pacb.com.
Participating for PacBio today will be Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer. We're also pleased to welcome Richard Shen, President of Omniome. Christian, Susan and Richard will share some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for some questions. The call is being recorded, and the audio portion will be
