Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to the Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Todd Friedman. Please go ahead, sir.
Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com, or alternatively as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer.
Q3 2021 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...