Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com, or alternatively as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.



With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Van Oene, Chief Operating Officer.



