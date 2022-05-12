May 12, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



We'll kick off our next session. My name is Mike Ryskin, I'm on the life science tools and diagnostics team here at Bank of America, working with Derik De Bruin. And joining us for our next fireside chat is Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio. Christian, thanks for taking the time in being here.



Christian O. Henry - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. It's fun to be here in person. It's our first in-person conference, and it's been great. So, it's good to see everyone. Thank you for the time.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research AnalystAbsolutely, absolutely. So the format is going to be a fireside chat. If anyone's got any questions, feel free to throw up your hand and we'll call on and get you involved. But just to get the ball rolling, recently