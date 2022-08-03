Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the PacBio Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).
I'd like now to turn the conference over to Mr. Todd Friedman, Director of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.
Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Second Quarter 2022 earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investor's section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, at www.sec.gov. With me today are: Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions,
Q2 2022 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...