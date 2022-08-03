Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Second Quarter 2022 earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investor's section of our website at www.pacb.com or as furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, at www.sec.gov. With me today are: Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions,