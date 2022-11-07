Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call. With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding