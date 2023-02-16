Feb 16, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions, progress, estimates, plans,