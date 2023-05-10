May 10, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

I'm Derik De Bruin, the Senior Life Sciences and Diagnostics Tools analyst here at Bank of America, and welcome to our 2023 healthcare conference coming to you live from the Encore Hotel here in fabulous Las Vegas.



Our next presentation, our next discussion is with Pacific Biosciences with Christian Henry, Chief Executive Officer. Christian, welcome.



Thank you. Appreciate the opportunity.



You just reported Q1 results last week. Did you want to do some remarks? Or should we just jump right into the Q&A?



Well, I think we can jump right in. We did have a great quarter and Revio, our new flagship sequencer is off to a fantastic start