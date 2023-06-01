Jun 01, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Eve Burstein - Sanford C. Bernstein - Analyst



So thank you, everyone, for joining us. My name is Eve Burstein, I'm a new analyst here at Bernstein. I'll be initiating on life science tools and diagnostics shortly. And so it's my pleasure to have Christian Henry from PacBio here with us. He's President and CEO; started as Chairman of the Board at PacBio. And before that, over a decade at Illumina, the big competitor, the elephant in the room as CFO, Chief Commercial Officer, General Manager. Did I get it right?



Christian Henry - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - President & CEO



A little bit of everything.



Eve Burstein - Sanford C. Bernstein - Analyst



A little bit of everything, big wig at Illumina.



Christian Henry - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - President & CEO



I don't know about that.



Eve Burstein - Sanford C. Bernstein - Analyst



Thanks also to you guys for joining. It's great to have you here and