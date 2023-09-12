Sep 12, 2023 / 04:55PM GMT
Tejas Rajeev Savant - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Hey, guys. Good afternoon. My name is Tejas Savant, and I'm the life sciences analyst here at Morgan Stanley.
So it's my pleasure this afternoon to host PacBio. And speaking on behalf of the company, we have Christian Henry, CEO. I'm not sure if Susan is here. I guess she's not here. No worries. Thank you for joining us, Christian.
Maybe just to set the stage, it's been a really eventful action packed sort of year for PacBio. Sometimes, some investors feel like you've bitten off more than you can chew because you have all these different initiatives underway. What key accomplishments are you most sort of proud of year-to-date? And what gives you the confidence that you've got this?
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
