Oct 30, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the PacBio Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Todd Friedman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Todd Friedman -



Thank you, Jamie. Good afternoon, and welcome to PacBio's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release outlining the financial results we will be discussing on today's call, a copy of which is available on the Investors section of our website at www.pacb.com or is furnished on Form 8-K available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Kim, Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements regarding predictions, progress, estimates