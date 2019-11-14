Nov 14, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation and Capital Markets Day

Nov 14, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Karim Bohn

Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Managing Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andre Remke

Baader-Helvea Equity Research - Co-Head of Equity Research & Equity Analyst

* Georg Kanders

Bankhaus Lampe KG, Research Division - Investment Analyst

* Thomas Neuhold

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Research of Austria



=====================

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Managing Board



Good morning, everyone, also from my side. We would like to start the day, as Martin said, with a presentation of our results for the first 9 months of 2019. And this presentation, as I've learned, will be recorded for replay, and there will be Q&A afterwards, as always, after a earnings call.



Let's go