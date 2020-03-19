Q4 2019 Patrizia Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Timo, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Patrizia's Full year 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Karim Bohn. Please go ahead.



Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon and welcome, everyone. Thank you very much for taking the effort to join the call during these times.



Let's start with our view on the current special situation. No one can reliably predict the final economic impacts of COVID-19 and the final economic impact on us, but our base house view is that we see a V-shaped recovery end of the second half 2020 going into 2021 after a deep recession in Q1 and Q2 going into Q3.



Operationally, Patrizia is best prepared for this environment. We have ensured business continuity at early stage. Our group task force has prepared staff for every possible scenario. Our people are set up to work mobile and from home. And the moment, more