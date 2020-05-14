Q1 2020 Patrizia Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, AndrÃ©, and welcome, everyone, to our call on the first quarter 2020 financial results, and I hope that you are all well. When we spoke last time, end of March, we already felt that COVID-19 would impact our personal and business life, not really knowing how severe the impact might be. Since then, we were all faced with the situation probably no one from us had to deal with before. Especially the last few weeks, we faced significant restrictions in our private and business lives. I'm very happy and proud that our people, the PATRIZIA staff, reacted in an agile way to the crisis with the majority of us working now from home, at least at the moment.



But it is not only up to the question whether IT works. More