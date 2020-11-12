Q3 2020 Patrizia Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 9-month 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Karim Bohn. Please go ahead.



Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Haley. Thank you, everyone, and welcome to our analyst and investor conference call for the first 9 months of 2020. I hope that you and your families are all in good health, and you're holding up during these difficult times.



You might have seen that we have, again, prepared a quarterly results video, in which we explain our financial results for the first 9 months of 2020 in detail. And I hope that all of you had the chance to watch it ahead of this call.



With this, we want to provide better access to our financial results independent from the conference call event date and easily accessible for interested analysts and investors at any time.



And also thank you very much for