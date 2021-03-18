Q4 2020 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Constantino, and good afternoon, everyone, to our 2020 full year financials conference call. Before we go to Q&A, I'd like to walk you through a brief presentation on key achievements in 2020 and the financials. 2020 was a challenging year for all of us personally and professionally. However, financially, 2020 was a successful year for PATRIZIA. We have achieved -- what we have achieved beyond financials is displayed on Page 3 of the presentation. We have collected EUR 1.9 billion of equity for our global -- from our global clients during the worst economic environment globally. We now manage our assets under management for more than 450 national and international clients. And in 2020, over 30