Q4 2020 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Author's Avatar
Click here to view more WBO:P1Z transcripts

Mar 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's annual report 2020 conference call. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to turn the conference over to Karim Bohn. Please go ahead, sir.

Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

Thank you, Constantino, and good afternoon, everyone, to our 2020 full year financials conference call. Before we go to Q&A, I'd like to walk you through a brief presentation on key achievements in 2020 and the financials. 2020 was a challenging year for all of us personally and professionally. However, financially, 2020 was a successful year for PATRIZIA. We have achieved -- what we have achieved beyond financials is displayed on Page 3 of the presentation. We have collected EUR 1.9 billion of equity for our global -- from our global clients during the worst economic environment globally. We now manage our assets under management for more than 450 national and international clients. And in 2020, over 30

Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
Start 7-Day Free Trial
Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
30-Year Financial on one screen
All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
Customizable Stock Dashboard
Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
All data downloadable
Quick customer support
And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.