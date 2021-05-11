May 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

May 11, 2021 / NTS GMT



* Karim Bohn

Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Hi, and welcome to our financial results presentation for the first 3 months of 2021. For those of you watching us for the first time, PATRIZIA is a leading partner for global real assets and currently manages more than EUR 47 billion assets under management for our diverse international client base, ranging from international pension funds and insurance companies to domestic retail investors. We are active in the long-term structural growth market, driven by lower-for-longer interest rates, increased allocations to real assets and ongoing industry consolidation.



I'm very pleased to guide you through our financial results for the first 3 months of 2021. My 4 messages for you today are as follows: first, We had a good start into the year. Our business model, again, proved to be