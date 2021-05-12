May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Sarah, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 3M 2021 Interim Statement Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.
Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR
Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter analyst and investor call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations, speaking. I'm happy to have our co-CEO, Thomas Wels; and our CFO, Karim Bohn, with us today to present to you an update on strategy, operations and financials.
During today's call, we will refer to the 3-month 2021 results presentation, which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications.
As usual, this call will be recorded and be made available on our website. This quarter, we will also, for the first time, offer you a call transcript for further reference.
With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation
Q1 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...