Q1 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Sarah, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 3M 2021 Interim Statement Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.



Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter analyst and investor call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations, speaking. I'm happy to have our co-CEO, Thomas Wels; and our CFO, Karim Bohn, with us today to present to you an update on strategy, operations and financials.



During today's call, we will refer to the 3-month 2021 results presentation, which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications.



As usual, this call will be recorded and be made available on our website. This quarter, we will also, for the first time, offer you a call transcript for further reference.



With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation