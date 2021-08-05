Q2 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Karim Bohn - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Hi, and welcome to our financial results presentation for the first half of 2021. My name is Karim Bohn, and I'm the CFO of PATRIZIA.



For those of you watching us for the first time, PATRIZIA is a leading partner for global real assets and currently manages more than EUR 48 billion of assets under management for our diverse international client base, ranging from international pension funds and insurance companies to domestic retail investors. We are active in the long-term structural growth market, driven by lower-for-longer interest rates, increased allocation to real assets and ongoing industry consolidation.



I'm very pleased to guide you through our financial results for the first half of 2021. My 3 messages for you today are as follows: First, we are well on track to deliver on our financial year 2021 guidance. With an operating income of EUR 57 million in the first half of 2021, we are on our way to deliver on our full year guidance range of EUR 100 million to EUR 145 million for this year. What makes us optimistic is