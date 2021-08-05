Q2 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. This is Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's First Half 2021 Interim Statement Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.



Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to our first half 2021 Analyst and Investor Call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations speaking. I'm happy to have our co-CEO, Thomas Wels; and our CFO, Karim Bohn, with us today, to present to you an update on our operating business, on the market environment and on our financials.



During today's call, we will refer to the first half 2021 results presentation, which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders, under Most Recent Publications. As usual, this call will be recorded and be made available on our website, and we will also offer a call transcript for further reference. With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation.

