Sep 13, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR



Hi. Good morning, everyone. This is Martin Praum, speaking, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to our call regarding the transformational M&A transaction we announced today. This morning, we announced the acquisition of Whitehelm Capital, a leading infrastructure investment manager with offices in London, Sydney and Canberra. Our co-CEO, Thomas Wels; and our CFO, Karim Bohn, are with me here today. Both will guide you through the strategic rationale and the financial impact of the transaction. .



We will refer to the analyst and investor presentation, which we circulated this morning and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders and then under Most Recent Publications. As usual, this call will be recorded and will be made available on our website, and we'll also offer a call transcript for further reference.



With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation.



Thomas Wels - Patrizia AG - Co-CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Martin. I still