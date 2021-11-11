Nov 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Andrea, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 9-month 2021 interim statement call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.
Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR
Hi, everyone, and welcome to our 9-month 2021 analyst and investor call. This is Martin speaking, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting. I'm happy to have our Co-CEO, Thomas; and CFO, Karim, with us today to present to you an update on our operating business, the market environment and financials.
During today's call, we will refer to the 9-month '21 results presentation which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications. As usual, this call will be recorded and be made available on our website, and we will also offer a call transcript for further reference.
With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation.
Q3 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...