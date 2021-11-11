Q3 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Andrea, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 9-month 2021 interim statement call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.



Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR



Hi, everyone, and welcome to our 9-month 2021 analyst and investor call. This is Martin speaking, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting. I'm happy to have our Co-CEO, Thomas; and CFO, Karim, with us today to present to you an update on our operating business, the market environment and financials.



During today's call, we will refer to the 9-month '21 results presentation which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders under Most Recent Publications. As usual, this call will be recorded and be made available on our website, and we will also offer a call transcript for further reference.



With that, I'd like to hand over to Thomas to start the presentation.