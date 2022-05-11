May 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

May 11, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christoph Glaser

Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



=====================

Christoph Glaser - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to PATRIZIA. My name is Christoph Glaser, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Following an established tradition, I'd like to spend some time providing you with an update regarding our progress on a quarterly basis.



Now before I do that, I would like to introduce myself given the fact that I just started in my new role on the 1st of April. And I would like to do that by simply summarizing for you who I am and what I and our finance team at PATRIZIA stand for. I'm a CFO with experience in both financial services and infrastructure businesses, more specifically in banking and renewable energy. I have worked in Europe, in Asia, but also in the U.S., and I've helped both finance and sales leadership positions.



In that context,