Aug 12, 2022

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Aug 12, 2022



Corporate Participants

Christoph Glaser

Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Christoph Glaser - Patrizia AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to PATRIZIA. My name is Christoph Glaser, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the company.



As is customary, by now at PATRIZIA, I would like to spend some time to provide you with an update regarding PATRIZIA's progress on a quarterly basis, which is all the more important considering the current market uncertainty and volatility. I'll talk about the market situation, our positioning, how we progress and strategy and how ESG is embedded in everything we do, the financial performance and how we are prepared for an uncertain environment. Let's start with the markets. Most international stock exchanges have lost double-digit percentages in terms of value since the start of the year. This is mainly driven by persisting geopolitical risks, rising